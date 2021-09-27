Parking rates increase at Columbia Metropolitan Airport Oct. 1

The new pricing structure will cover all on-site parking options at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, individuals using the on-site parking services at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will see a change in rates.

For the first time since 2004, CAE is implementing a new price structure covering all on-site parking -- including garage, surface lots, Fast Lane and Premier parking.

“Parking rates, or daily maximums, at CAE have not changed since 2004,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE. “While we try to avoid rate increases that impact the traveler, we want the community to know that we’re reinvesting much of this revenue back into making this airport as effective and efficient as possible.”

The new parking daily maximums at CAE as of Oct. 1 will be:

Surface parking

First 1/2 hour will be free -- this is an extended grace period for picking up/dropping off passengers)

Each additional 1/2 hour = $1.00 (before Oct.1, pricing based on additional 20 minute periods)

Maximum daily rate = $10.00 (an increase of $2)

Garage parking

Each 1/2 hour = $2.00

Daily rate = $14.00 (a $2 increase)

Fast Lane (with issued pass)

Surface parking = $10 (a $4 increase)

Garage parking = $14

Premier parking, designed for the frequent flyer, this option offers flat-rate parking outside the airport terminal.

$1,000 per year (no change)

CAE installed a parking guidance system in 2020 to assist travelers in finding and reserving parking spots aby pre-booking online in either the surface lot or covered garage. Travelers can also easily find open spaces by observing the overhead LED lights -- green for open/available parking spots, red for taken/reserved spaces.