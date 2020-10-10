Part of I-126 closed after crash involving stolen vehicle

Interstate 126 at Greystone Blvd. is temporarily closed after a collision involving a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Interstate 26 at Greystone Blvd. is temporarily closed after a collision involving a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement.

The Columbia Police Department and The Columbia Fire Department have closed I-126 at Greystone the person driving a stolen vehicle crashed it into a fence.

According to law enforcement, two people have been detained on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

The Columbia Police Department updated the location to I-126 in an afternoon tweet.