COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Water is having to repair a water line and to do so some roads will be closed.

Beginning at 6 am on Wednesday August 7, for St Andrews Road between Broad River Road and Lawrence Street. Be advised that left hand lanes in both directions will be closed until repairs are completed.

Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses.

Detour signs will be in place.