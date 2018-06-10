Columbia, SC — Saturday was hot. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There were a few showers and storms across the Midlands, but many of us did not get any rain.

Sunday will be hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s again. There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours.

Moisture is expected to increase as we go into the workweek. The rain chances will gradually increase too. Some showers and storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

By mid-week our attention will focus on the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will increase the moisture in our area.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the strength and timing with this system. It is still too early to forecast the potential impacts to our area, but we will be watching this closely.

© 2018 WLTX