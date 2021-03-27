'It looked like a horror movie': Deputies shoot man who stabbed, held woman hostage, Pasco sheriff says

On Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office identified the man and said he died as a result of the shooting.

HUDSON, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a deadly shooting involving Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a stabbing in the Hicks Road and Akers Lane area of Hudson, according to the sheriff's office.

When they arrived, the sheriff's office said deputies found an "active situation" involving an injured hostage.

During a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said two deputies entered a "dilapidated" home and found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Russell Lindmeyer, standing inside with a knife. Nocco said deputies also saw a woman to Lindmeyer's left who was on the bed "covered in blood."

"If I could give you a scenario, it almost looked like a horror movie, where somebody has that much blood all over them," Nocco said during the news conference.

Nocco said a deputy told Lindmeyer to drop the knife, but he refused. Nocco said Lindmeyer, while still holding the knife, "starts screaming" and moved toward the woman on the bed.

According to the sheriff's office, Lindmeyer held the knife to the woman's throat.

"To stop any more injury, the deputies fired" their guns at Lindmeyer, Nocco said. At first, the sheriff's office said Lindmeyer had been shot, but didn't give more details on his condition, citing it was "part of the ongoing investigation." On Sunday, however, the agency identified Lindmeyer and said he had died as a result of the shooting.

The agency did say Lindmeyer had been arrested before on a domestic violence charge. And, the woman injured was in a "close personal relationship" with Lindmeyer, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office also said "multiple witnesses" were at the home during the incident, but hadn't intervened.

The woman lying on the bed covered in blood had "at least 15" stab wounds, Nocco said. He said deputies called fire and rescue to treat the injured woman and she was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert due to her severe injuries.

As she was being taken to the hospital, Nocco said she told authorities she had been held at the home against her will all day.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. The shooting investigation has been turned over to the FDLE.

Nocco says that while body camera footage was captured, the sheriff's office can't release the footage because the incident happened inside a private home.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. You can call The Spring of Tampa Bay's 24-hour crisis hotline at (813) 247-7233 and find resources online. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-7273.

You can watch the full news conference here: