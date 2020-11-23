Passenger dies after Bluff road car accident

The collision happened around 5 p.m near South Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car wreck on Bluff road.

The accident happened a little after 5 p.m. according to South Carolina State Trooper Tyler Tidwell. According to Tidwell a 2001 Taurus was traveling east on Bluff road went it went to make a left hand turn on South Drive.

As the car was making the turn, it was struck by a 1999 Lexus traveling westbound on Bluff road and struck the car in the passenger side.

No one in either car were wearing seatbelts.

The passenger of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene and both drivers were transported to Prisma Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the coroner.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.