SUMTER, S.C. — A St.Matthews man was pronounced dead on scene of a single car accident on Interstate 95 South bound in Sumter County Thursday morning.

Sharif Fordham, 23, of St. Matthews was the passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 95 South bound at mile marker 140 that was involved in an accident.

According to the Sumter County Coroner, the accident occurred about 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

An autopsy will be performed Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Family has been notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.