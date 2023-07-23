Passenger hurt in ultralight aircraft crash in Newberry County

The crash happened as the pilot attempted to avoid power lines, authorities said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say an ultralight aircraft crash in Newberry County led to a passenger being airlifted to an area hospital on Saturday evening.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said 911 received a call regarding an aircraft crash near the Newberry County Airport around 7:45 p.m. Emergency crews found the aircraft along Airport Road next to the airport.

While the pilot wasn't injured significantly enough to require hospitalization, the passenger was taken by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Early details suggest the pilot put the aircraft down when they realized they wouldn't be able to clear some power lines.