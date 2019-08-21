COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia now recognizes August 21 2019 as EMT Patrick Caughman Day, Market Chief Executive Officer Terry Gunn Day, Dr. Kelly Harris Day and Sgt. Andrew Fowler Day.

These individuals are all being recognized because of their collaborative effort to save the life of Columbia man, John Johnson.

On March 6, after missing work and not being heard from, emergency medical technicians were called to the home of John Johnson. The technicians that responded were Patrick Caughman and Andrew Fowler.

“They were there within minutes from what I understand," Johnson says, "But the only thing I remember is waking up here [Providence Health]. And it must have been after surgery because it was extremely painful.”

“Our first task, of course, is always getting people, getting to their house, getting them out of their house and making our determinations- how sick they are, how much of an emergency it is, maybe not so critical at the time," Sgt. Andrew Fowler says, "In his case it was a little bit more on the emergency side even though at that point in his care we didn’t quite know why. Which falls more to Dr. Messer and Dr. Harris.”

“His situation was unique for several reasons," Dr. Kelly Harris, general surgeon at Providence Health Hospital remembers, "The first was he was sicker than most patients who are brought into the emergency room by EMS. He required urgent, acute, multi-disciplinary care.”

Dr. Harris determined that Johnson was so sick, he couldn’t undergo surgery at that moment for a hernia that he had for years. He was transferred to the ICU where he was stabilized and the next morning underwent a complex medical procedure.

“It's an enormous blessing to see Mr. Johnson walk in to the hospital upright and to be doing as well as he is," Dr. Harris smiles, "I would call it a fantastic outcome.”

“I spent a lot of time here. I owe a lot of credit to Dr. Harris and the other doctor because they saved my life," Johnson says.

Johnson is now a volunteer at Providence Health helping with patients who go through similar experiences like he had.

“All the parts fit together.. and It couldn’t have happened anywhere else but here," Johnson says.