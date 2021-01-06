Patriot Guard Riders honor fallen service members for their sacrifice

The Patriot Guard Riders honor veterans by helping escort them to their final resting place. They also provide flag lines at funeral services.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The military has been important to Johnette Jeffcoat since the day she was born.

"My father was killed in action in Korea, a month before I was born. So I never knew him," said Jeffcoat. "He served in World War II, and he went back when he was called to Korea, and ultimately lost his life there."

Jeffcoat's father is always on her mind, especially on Memorial Day.

"You know, if we don't remember those who gave us our freedom, then we're in bad shape as America," explained Jeffcoat. "My mom, when I was a very little girl, would hang my dad's coffin flag out on Memorial Day, and remind me that this is not a day we celebrate. 'This is a day we remember your dad and this is a day we remember all the fallen.'"

Jeffcoat wanted to do something to show honor and respect to veterans who have served our country. In 2014, she joined the Patriot Guard Riders.

"I got involved in it because my husband served in the Air Force, and he had some friends who invited him to the Patriot Guard," said Jeffcoat. "It's very important to me to ride and to pay honor and respect to those who have given their life for this country."

LZ Harrison is the Assistant State Captain for the Patriot Guard Riders.

"Patriot Guard Riders are a group of people that ride motorcycles and people that don’t," said Harrison. "We have both types of membership, and the only requirement is that you have a sincere respect for those that have served our country."

The Patriot Guard Riders honor veterans by helping with the escort to their final resting place. They also provide flag lines at funeral services.

The organization was founded in 2005. The nonprofit is in all 50 states. Harrison joined the Patriot Guard Riders in 2010.

"I served in the US Army for 20 years and I retired. I still felt like I had a need to serve my community," said Harrison. "I liked riding motorcycles and I saw a member of my church that was involved with the Patriot Guard Riders and when I saw what they did in the project he took and what he did, I felt I wanted to be a part of it."

The Patriot Guard Riders do not have membership dues or recurring meetings. They sent out emails to members to let them know how they can honor those who have served.

"Recently, you have Iraq and Afghanistan wars that soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines have been coming home from service and paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families are grieving, and the families need to see that on behalf of the American people, the Patriot Guard Riders will show them and we'll never forget their sacrifice," explained Harrison.

The Assistant State Captain says their organization is close with families in South Carolina who have lost a son or daughter. On Memorial Day, they plan on visiting some grave sites.

On Memorial Day, they will have a Memorial Day ceremony in Pelion.

Harrison says people can join the Patriot Guard Riders.

"Anybody can join as long as they have the sincere desire to show honor and dignity. They don’t have to have a motorcycle, don't have to be a veteran to join the Patriot Guard Riders," said Harrison. "You just have to be able to want to show up and stand for a bit of time holding a flag or riding a motorcycle if you have one in an escort, a procession to show honor and respect."

People can head to www.patriotguard.org to join the Patriot Guard Riders.