South Carolina small town honors Paul Outlaw with Quilt of Valor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paul David Outlaw, a Korean War Air Force veteran was honored Sunday with a Quilt of Valor dedication from the non-profit Congaree Cares at the Stone Veterans Pavilion in Columbia.

Family, friends, local and state leaders gathered together to honor Mr. Outlaw's service.

He was presented a hand-crafted quilt that took more than 500 hours to make from a community that he's called home for more than 80 years.

"I grew up knowing the Outlaw family and they're very influential in our town and he is admired and respected and loved by everyone I think, everyone that I know in South Congaree," Cindy Campbell, mayor of South Congaree said.

Not only that, Outlaw was a founding father of the town of South Congaree, as one of the original families there. His parents moved to the area when he was a young boy.

Back then it was known as Styx, which would become the town of South Congaree in 1957.

Outlaw served on various boards and committees, as well as at his local church that his family still attends.

"I can't explain it. It's a heartfelt thing. You've got to feel it so you can believe it …. God's been good to us, the whole family, and extended family. I don't have just a little family, I've got an extended family," Paul Outlaw said.

Outlaw was surrounded by family and friends during this special honor.

"This service man right here, he just helps me realize how very proud I am of our wonderful country and the United States of America was just designed by people like him," Ruthie Neese, step-daughter said.

"I think it's a great honor for everybody to do this for him," Rex Outlaw, son said. "He taught me to love the Lord and people and to, to do things for people and to do it right, where they will trust you."

At 92 years old, this Korean War veteran now has a token of love to wrap up in and remember his duty to this country by.