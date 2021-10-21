Adopted a cat or kitten for $25 during Pawmetto Lifeline's 'Kitten Palooza'

For three days, Thursday, October 21 - Saturday, October 23, kittens and cats can be adopted for $25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity and is holding a special “Kitten Palooza” adoption event to help relieve the crisis-level number of homeless cats.

For three days, Thursday, October 21st through Saturday, October 23rd, kittens and cats can be adopted for $25.

Adopters are encouraged to fill out an adoption application online beforehand to reduce their wait time upon arrival.

"By adopting one, you create space for another homeless pet," says Denise Wilkinson, Pawmetto Lifeline CEO.

All adoption fees include an exam by a SC-Licensed Veterinarian, neuter/spay surgery, deworming, microchip with free registration, and age-appropriate vaccinations. All felines have started on their monthly flea and heartworm prevention.

Adoption hours are Thursday, October 21 - Saturday, October 23, noon – 6 p.m., with the last meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m.