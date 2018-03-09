Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This Labor Day, we celebrate the hard working blue-collar workers that make our country great.

Unfortunately for female workers, the pay gap persists.

Women are paid 80 cents to every dollar paid to men, according to an April 2018 report from the National Partnership for Women & Families.

When it comes to minority women, the gap is even larger.

A recent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute found an African American woman would need to work eight months more to make the same as her Caucasian male counterpart. This is because, on average in 2017, African American women workers were paid only 66 cents on the dollar compared to white men.

The Economic Policy Institute has also looked at data to debunk common myths about inequality. The pay gap still exists, regardless of education, experience or location.

When it comes to education, the occupational segregation did decrease, but remained high. According to the study, In 2016, the Duncan Segregation Index (DSI) for black women and white men with a high school diploma or less was 62 percent, while for those with 1–2 years of college the index decreases marginally to 60 percent.

Although the DSI is 19 percentage points lower for those with advanced degrees than for those with a high school education or less, there is still an extremely high probability that she will not be employed in the same job as a similarly educated white man.

