Paying homage to the Battle of Eutaw Springs through battlefield revitalization

A local group has plans to restore a former steakhouse into a visitor's center.

EUTAW SPRINGS, S.C. — The Eutaw Springs Battleground Association is working to keep the history of the Battle of Eutaw Springs alive through the restoration of a vacant building located along the former battlefield.

“The Battle of Eutaw Springs was the last major battle in South Carolina and the last major Revolutionary battle in the South," said Doug Doster.

Doster says his group has plans to pay homage to the battle through this soon to be renovated building.

“We have all types of wonderful plans to make this a interpretive center. We’ve got people with artifacts that they’re willing to loan, make this into a mini museum," he said.

Doster says the timing and location of the site is paramount, with projected growth coming to eastern Orangeburg County.

The 200-acre property that was formerly a steakhouse is located along Highway Six, making it a popular spot for traffic.

“There will be more people moving in, and this will be an income-producing facility for the area because it will bring in tourists," said Doster.

His vision is for tourists to come in and learn more about the battle. There are plans to paint three murals on the outside of the building highlighting important figures during the battle. One of these figures being Tony Small, an African American man he says helped nurse a soldier back to health on the battlefield.

It would be a space the association could use to host its annual commemoration ceremony, and also serve as a meeting space for other organizations.