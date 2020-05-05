COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has partnered with several local hotels to launch the Peace of Mind initiative, a program to give essential workers 'safe rest places' beginning on Friday, May 8.

Through the partnership, local hotels have designated safe rooms to provide first responders, medical professionals and front line city staff ,who work in environments where they might be exposed to COVID-19, temporary 'resting places' away from their homes and families.

According to the release, funds for the Peace of Mind program have been raised through private donations to pay for the reduced room costs, and will be facilitated through the Columbia Police Foundation. Donations are still being accepted.

"The work of a law enforcement officer can be emotionally and physically challenging on an average day. The recent pandemic adds stress components to our first responders,” said Columbia Police Chief W. H. "Skip" Holbrook. “We are grateful for the opportunity for Columbia Police officers to have a respite especially when they want to quarantine to keep their families safe."

“Our first responders, medical professionals, and frontline employees are heroes every day,” said Sam Johnson, who serves as Peace of Mind program chair, and is an advisor with Nexsen Pruet and NP Strategy. “This pandemic has required them to answer an even higher call. And, the best way we can say thank you is by supporting them.”

“Midlands area health professionals and first responders continue to serve at the forefront in the battle to contain and halt the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “We cannot overstate the incredible service these brave and dedicated men and women provide to keep the public safe from the spread of the disease every day. Having a secure and safe place to rest at the end of their shifts will be an incredible recuperative resource for these courageous public servants.”

The City of Columbia’s City Council has been active in supporting the Peace of Mind program, according to the release.

Current City Council members are:

Edward H. McDowell, Jr – Mayor Pro Tem

Sam Davis

Tameika Isaac Devine

Howard E. Duvall. Jr

Daniel J. Rickenmann

Will Brennan

Current participating hotels:

Aloft — Lady St

Holiday Inn —Washington St

Lexington Wingate Inn-I-20 & 378

Hampton Inn & Suites —Gervais St

Home 2 Suites-Gervais St

Hilton Garden Inn-Gervais St

The City of Columbia and Columbia Police Foundation continue to accept donations for funding the rooms provided through the Peace of Mind program. To contribute, please visit the foundation page and click DONATE, then choose the PayPal option, or mail a check to the address below.

Columbia Police Foundation

Ronda Wilson-Tyler C/O Tim Goldman

1 Justice Square

Columbia, SC 29201

Contributors to the Peace of Mind program so far include: