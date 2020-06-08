P-EBT cards being distributed to eligible South Carolina students

Pandemic EBT cards are being sent out by the SC Department of Social Services for students who are eligible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pandemic EBT cards – or PEBT – are being issued to eligible students across South Carolina.

This federal program is being used by states across the nation, including South Carolina.

“PEBT is a one-time, federally-funded benefit to help supplement food-family costs in response to the COVID19 pandemic," says Connelly-Anne Ragley Director of Communications and External Affairs for the Dept. of Social Services. "And knowing that for many children in South Carolina, the only meals that they may receive could be during the school day.”

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is participating in this federal program that sends eligible students a one-time PEBT card with $330.

Thousands of students ( including all in Richland 1) will receive a $330 food voucher from DSS! Amber Gillum, Deputy Director of Economic Services at DSS explains the payment and other DSS COVID Resources.https://t.co/SzfSwG3PRw — SC Social Services (@SC_DSS) July 15, 2020

“Its $330 per child so if you have more than one child that meets that category – you will receive one for each child," Ragley continues. "The way that’s calculated is we take the number of days that the schools were physically closed to students, so roughly 58 days times $5.70 per day. And that’s a number that comes from the federal government. So you multiply that together and that’s where that $330 one time benefit comes from.”

There are essentially two groups of students who are eligible for these benefits- any student K-12 who was registered for free or reduced lunch prior to March 13th, and students who attend a school who has opted to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

“That means that every child in that school district, no matter their economic status, they receive free lunch and breakfast at the school, no cost to the parent, and that’s something that’s made at the school district level," says Ragley.

School Districts like Richland One and Lexington Four are in this program so every child enrolled in those schools will receive a PEBT card.