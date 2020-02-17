AIKEN, S.C. — A new police vehicle may soon hit the streets in Aiken.

Pedego Electric Bikes Aiken has donated an electric bicycle valued at nearly $5,000 to the city's Department of Public Safety. The model is designed for police use and has 20 different speeds. It is fitted with a high-beam headlight, a taillight, flashing lights and a siren.

Pedego Electric Bikes Aiken owner Coker Day presented the bicycle at a February 10 City Council meeting.

"You can see and smell things you can’t in a patrol car, and you can get to a lot of places you can’t in a cruiser," said Day.

Pedego's website offers a closer look at the bike, which appears to be the Ridge Rider: Patroller Edition.