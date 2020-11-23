A person was walking along a road in Clarendon county when they were struck by a car, they died almost a week later.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian who was struck by a car a week ago in Clarendon county has died.

According to South Carolina State Trooper Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened on Tuesday, November 17 when a person walking south on Governor Richardson road was struck by a car.

That person was airlifted to McLeod Health Hospital, they died of their injuries today, Sunday November 22, five days later.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the person who was killed.

The accident remains under investigation. No word on if charges will be filed against the driver of the 2013 Hyundai.