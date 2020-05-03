NEWBERRY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision involved two cars and two pedestrians in Newberry.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened on March 1 at 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 26, westbound at mile marker 83.

According to the report, a 1997 Chevrolet SUV pulling a trailer broke down on I-26. The second vehicle involved was a 2014 Ford Mustang traveling west on I-26 .

The Chevrolet was disabled in the roadway with two pedestrians standing near the rear of the Chevrolet. The Mustang struck the two pedestrians and the other vehicle.

One person was taken to an area hospital by helicopter and died from their injuries. The other person was transported with non-life threatening injuries by EMS to an area hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.