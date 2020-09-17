Pedestrian hit and killed in West Columbia

The accident happened a little before 6 a.m. according to the report

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after being struck by car while crossing the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Otto X. Asmond III, 26, of West Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

According to the report, Asmond was walking across the road near the 3500 block of Augusta Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.