Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two car collided in Columbia Friday evening, causing a pedestrian to be hit as well.

Columbia police say one car hit a sidewalk and a male pedestrian after crashing with another car on the 500 block of Gervais Street.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to the lower body, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The 100 block of Pulaski Street is temporarily closed.

An investigation is underway by the department's traffic safety unit.

© 2018 WLTX