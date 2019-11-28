ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person was hit and killed by a car in Orangeburg County on Wednesday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on US Highway 321.

He said a car was traveling south when it hit and killed a pedestrian in the road.

Troopers are not expected to charge the driver of the vehicle.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

