CAYCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lexington County Tuesday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Old Frink Street near Bell Street. He said a pickup truck was traveling east on Old Frink Street when it struck and killed the pedestrian.

Cpl. Collins said the driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.