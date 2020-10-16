x
85-year-old man hit, killed by car in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car. 

According to the release, Charles D. Stone, 85, was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on October 16 around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Alexandria Street in West Columbia.

According to Coroner Fisher, Stone was in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Stone was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later due to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene. 

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating.

