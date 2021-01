Columbia Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened overnight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a collision that happened late Monday night that killed a pedestrian.

It happened in the 2900 block of N. Beltline Blvd. Officers say the detained driver has been taken to a hospital. The male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on-air and online as more information is released.