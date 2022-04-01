Fairfield Road hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County

The suspect's vehicle has not yet been identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Richland County on Friday morning.

According to information provided by the agency, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Fairfield Road near Sharpe Road. Master Trooper David Jones said the crash involved an unknown vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the pedestrian was struck while in the northbound lane of Fairfield Road. The South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handling much of the investigation.