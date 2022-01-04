Coroner hopes picture of tattoo helps identify victim of hit-and-run in Richland County

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Fairfield Road near Sharpe Road on April 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced that she is asking the public for help in identifying a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle around 3 a.m. on April 1.

The incident took place on Fairfield Road near Sharpe Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Rutherford says the deceased is a Black man who is believed to be in his 30's or 40's and is approximately 6- to 6-foot-three-inches tall. The victim is described as having a shaved head and a tattoo of the initials "BMS" on his right arm.