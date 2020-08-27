South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened on Sunday night and the victim died on Wednesday

NEWBERRY, S.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a car on I-26 near Newberry.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Brandon Bolt the accident happened Sunday night a little after 11 p.m.

A 2006 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on I-26 when, according to troopers, the car struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the pedestrian struck on Interstate 26 westbound at the 80 mile marker on August 23, 2020. Three miles east of Little Mountain as Jeffery Quattlebaum, 29, of Columbia.

Quattlebaum was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for medical treatment due to his injuries.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 26, 2020.

This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol