COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are looking for information after a car allegedly hit a pedestrian and drove off this week.

A 25-year-old man was walking along Two Notch Road when a vehicle reportedly ran a red light and hit him around 8:30 p.m. March 11 near the Cushman Drive intersection.

Without stopping or trying to help the victim, police say the driver drove off in a newer model red Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows.

This is a stock photo showing the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

Columbia Police

As a result of the crash, the victim suffered serious injuries to the head, as well as internal trauma and broken bones. He is still receiving medical attention at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.