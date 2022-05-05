One dead after being struck on Two Notch Road, troopers say

Troopers say the incident happened around 9:03 p.m. on Two Notch Road near Baldwin Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after being struck and killed on Two Notch Road in Richland County on Wednesday evening.

An unknown vehicle traveling north on Two Notch Road struck and killed a pedestrian crossing Two Notch, according to troopers.

The incident is under investigation, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact SCHP at 803-896-9621, 1-800-768-1501, or dial *HP from a mobile phone.

Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: