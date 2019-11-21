LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County coroner has identified the pedestrian who died as a result of being hit by a vehicle on North Lake Drive Wednesday evening.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Terry B Aughtry, 60, of Lexington, was walking in the roadway in the 1500 block of North Lake Drive around 9:20 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Aughtry was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, did stop after the crash to render aid.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

