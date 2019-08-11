WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two people who were struck and killed Thursday night, November 7 in the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard have been identified.

Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two people killed as 41-year-old Rodney Mack, of Gaston, and 27-year-old Mack Rogers, of West Columbia

West Columbia police said both Mack and Rogers were killed in an accident, that closed all lanes of Sunset Boulevard for more than three hours Thursday evening.

Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard. Initially, Mack was struck by a car, according to Coroner Fisher. She said that Rogers, who was in the vehicle that struck Mack, got out of the car to render aid, when the two were hit by another car and killed.

West Columbia Police Department Please avoid the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard, ALL lanes are blocke... d. We are working an accident involving pedestrians. Both pedestrians that were struck by vehicles are deceased, we will not have any further updates, due to the fact that the accident is still under investigation at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.