WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two people who were struck and killed Thursday night, November 7 in the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard have been identified.
Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two people killed as 41-year-old Rodney Mack, of Gaston, and 27-year-old Mack Rogers, of West Columbia
West Columbia police said both Mack and Rogers were killed in an accident, that closed all lanes of Sunset Boulevard for more than three hours Thursday evening.
Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard. Initially, Mack was struck by a car, according to Coroner Fisher. She said that Rogers, who was in the vehicle that struck Mack, got out of the car to render aid, when the two were hit by another car and killed.
The accident remains under investigation.