WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police say two people have been killed in an accident, which has all lanes of Sunset Boulevard closed.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard as they investigate a deadly accident. Police say two pedestrians that were struck by vehicles are deceased.

Police say the accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday. Initially, one pedestrian was hit, according to Captain Scott Morrison with the West Columbia Police Department. Morrison says a driver who saw the accident stopped and got out of the car to try to help the pedestrian, when that driver was also struck and killed.

West Columbia Police Department Please avoid the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard, ALL lanes are blocke... d. We are working an accident involving pedestrians. Both pedestrians that were struck by vehicles are deceased, we will not have any further updates, due to the fact that the accident is still under investigation at this time.

As of 8:50 p.m. police said they expect to open the road within the next half hour. At 9:15 p.m., News 19 crews said the road had been reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.

