LEXINGTON, S.C. — A pedestrian has been identified after he was struck by a bulldozer at the GTR Complex in Swansea and died.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on October 31. The incident occurred at GTR Complex, which is comprised of tracks and trails for use by recreational vehicles, near Swansea.

Mr. James Byron Williams, 59, of Swansea was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Mr. Williams was guiding another vehicle when he was struck. The operator of the bulldozer, who was not injured, and others present at the scene attempted to render aid.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.