Pelion Community Friends hosts "Senior Senior Prom" for those 60 and up

PELION, S.C. — The senior community in Pelion took a trip back to the 50's Saturday night. The non-profit called Pelion Community Friends and the Pelion Police Department threw a free prom for anyone 60 or older in the Lexington County town.
The dance was from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 65 seniors showed up for the event.
There was dancing, food, drinks, desserts and a DJ.
"They really enjoyed it. They asked for more events like this to be done … Just to give back to the seniors. Everybody gives to the high schoolers and the younger kids and no one ever gives back to the seniors and they have given to the community in the past," Kathy Bonds, Pelion Community Friends volunteer said.
Donations from the Lexington County community is what made the event possible.