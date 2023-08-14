Pelion Community Friends hosts "Senior Senior Prom" for those 60 and up

PELION, S.C. — The senior community in Pelion took a trip back to the 50's Saturday night. The non-profit called Pelion Community Friends and the Pelion Police Department threw a free prom for anyone 60 or older in the Lexington County town.

"They really enjoyed it. They asked for more events like this to be done … Just to give back to the seniors. Everybody gives to the high schoolers and the younger kids and no one ever gives back to the seniors and they have given to the community in the past," Kathy Bonds, Pelion Community Friends volunteer said.