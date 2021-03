Lily Lopez, 15 was last seen at Pelion High school Tuesday morning.

PELION, S.C. — The Pelion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Lily Lopez is 15 year old and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 128lbs

According to police she was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, van shoes, and a black and white flower mask at Pelion High school around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. They believe she may have run away.

If you have any information regarding Lilly Lopez please contact the Pelion Police Department at 803-894-2520.