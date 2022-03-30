Sumter School District brings back superintendent who they allowed to leave early

Martin-Knox hadn't been working for the district since late February.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter School Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox is back on the job, weeks after she seemingly had left the district for good.

The district confirmed Wednesday that Martin-Knox had resumed her duties earlier in the day. At a meeting the night before, the school board voted 9-0 to bring her back effective immediately.

The move comes just days after a circuit court judge ruled that a deal to end Martin-Knox's employment with the district early was invalid.

Last December, Martin-Knox announced that she would not seek a contract extension with the district, and in February, she got a new job with a school system in Missouri. But that job didn't begin until the summer, and she was still going to serve until the end of the current school year in June.

But on Feb. 28th, the board voted 5-4 to allow the superintendent to use all of her leave time and to pay the amount left on her contract, a deal that essentially ended her employment with the district.

A group called the Sumter County Concerned Clergy then filed a lawsuit over that decision, claiming the public wasn't given notice that the board would be talking about such a decision and that the meeting was held at a different location than originally stated in a local paper.