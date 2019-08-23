Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A concerned resident called News 19 worried about the safety and upkeep of the Jim Clyburn Pedestrian bridge.

It connects Busby Street to Ripplemeyer Avenue and Lester Drive over Highway 277.

At the base on one side is the new Busby Street Community Center, but we're told some are reluctant to cross the bridge to get there.

What community members believe will help involves a few maintenance requests.

"Nobody cares about the bridge. The people who need to care don't care, and the people who need to use it are afraid to," said Tyrone Bradley of Save Our Kids, LLC, who lives nearby.

Bradley says the organization volunteers to pick up trash, but they need more help. He says those who live nearby won't walk the bridge at night.

"[There's gang graffiti everywhere and it's blinding. You can't see." said Bradley. "You get robbed, which has happened. You get raped, which has happened. You get murdered, which I'm quite sure has happened. You got drug deals that go on, prostitution. Anything that's not good happens here."

A good start, he says, is better lighting. The bridge has lights, but many residents tell us they should be bright enough to feel safe walking across at night.

"These are the Bishop Apartments," said Bradley, showing us across the bridge. "Beyond that we have the Colonies. These are all filled with drug deals, gangsters and murder on the regular."

Bradley also says the bushes at the base of the bridge need cleaning up. A trim year-round would make it easier to see, he says, since many choose to avoid walking the bridge altogether.

Some residents believe the bridge is so unsafe, they'd rather run across two lanes of traffic on 277 and jump the fence to get to the other side.

"That's regrettable, but I think it perhaps, and I hate to say it this way, but it's a sign of the times...How do we move beyond that?" said Columbia District 2 City Councilman, Ed McDowell.

McDowell oversees the neighborhoods connected by the bridge.

"Because the bridge is under DOT, our particular role is to make that particular area as wholesome and healthy as possible," he said to News 19 over the phone Thursday. "Because of the trees and the shrubbery surrounding the bridge, it does pose some hazard."

McDowell says in the past, he did intervene by calling the DOT to fix lights on the bridge.

We have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to learn more information on their cleanup plan, and we are waiting on a call back.

For the future, Bradley says Save Our Kids, LLC is hoping to launch more youth programs to give more activity options for kids in the neighborhood. He says community involvement is a key factor in cutting down on neighborhood violence.

This comes as McDowell announces the grand opening of a neighborhood baseball field located behind the North Pointe Estates Apartments, off Ripplemeyer Avenue. The official opening is planned for 11 a.m. September 7.

"There's a lot of talent that's dropping dead every day, and personally, I can't take it no more," said Bradley.