Residents line Lexington streets to pay respect to fallen Irmo firefighter

People around Lexington came out along North Lake Drive to show respect to fallen firefighter James Muller.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Scattered groups of people lined the streets alongside North Lake Drive to say goodbye to fallen Irmo Firefighter James Michael Muller.

25-year-old James Muller died after an apartment fire last Friday. Firefighters from multiple departments responded, including Muller with Irmo Fire. Muller went into a burning building to help ensure everyone living there made it out safely. The building collapsed, trapping Muller inside.

People in Lexington came out of their homes and businesses today lining the streets to pay their respects to the fallen hero.

Ken Zeoli, whose grandson is a firefighter, came out to honor Muller.

"Everybody should be lined up, and we're here to pay our respects, me and my wife, and we're going to stand out here, put our hands over our hearts, and pay our respects," Zeoli said.

People stood silent as the firetruck holding Muller's body wrapped in the American flag passed by. Drivers stopped, some even getting out of their cars to watch or take photos.

Veteran and family to several firefighters, Marty Hester also came to watch. He says although this is a tragic reality, he knows Muller died doing something he loved.

"I'm a combat veteran I was in the infantry and unfortunately, people die. This young man, I've seen his picture. I liked his mustache ... I just feel sorry for him but he did something he loved, he was very passionate about firefighting," Hester said.

Muller's funeral service was at Riverland Hills Baptist Church and was followed by a private burial service.