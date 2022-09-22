Bodies of person, pet found following Clarendon County fire

The fire is now under investigation by SC State Fire and SLED.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.

Upon arrival, they found the home already burning heavily and met with residents who had escaped. They told fire crews that a family member and some pets were unaccounted for.

A spokesperson for the department said crews immediately began working to gain control of the fire and attempt to locate the person believed to still be inside. Not long after, they found one person dead inside. Fire officials confirmed that a dog was also found deceased. Efforts to suppress the fire continued for several hours afterward, the department said.