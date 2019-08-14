COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia firefighter say one person has been injured after they were hit by a train near downtown Columbia.

Officers say the person was struck around 8 a.m. Wednesday on a set of tracks near the intersection of Calhoun and Williams Street. That's near the Columbia Water Treatment plant beside the canal.

Columbia firefighters say they helped treat the person until EMS transported the person to the hospital. There is no word on the person's condition.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.