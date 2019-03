LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a person is dead after being hit by a train.

The death happened Thursday morning at a set of tracks at Lois Lane and Chapel Road, which is near the town of South Congaree.

The person who died was a pedestrian, deputies say. No additional details were immediately available.

A crime scene investigation unit is at the intersection looking into the death.

This story is a breaking news update. More information will be posted later.