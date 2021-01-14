Pedestrian hit, killed in Orangeburg

Collision occurred in busy commercial area on North Road, near Willington Drive

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on North Road near Willington Drive.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, a car traveling west on North Road struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the road. That area is a busy commercial district with big box retail and grocery stores on both sides of the road.

Officials say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was not injured.

The pedestrian died on scene.