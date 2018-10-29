Greenville County, SC (WLTX) — The Greenville County Sheriff's Department has a person in custody in reference to a man impersonating a law enforcement officer.

A man seen in several locations around northern Greenville County on Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Department. He was driving a late model silver Ford Explorer with interior blue lights and a siren, and carrying a badge and handgun.

The man was representing himself as a police or Secret Service officer.

The Sheriff's Department said there is no threat to the community at this time.

