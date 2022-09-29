Car hits, kills person crossing Shop Road in Columbia, say Troopers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road.
RELATED: Accident on I-77 kills one person
Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling south on Shop Road when the SUV struck a person trying to cross the road. The pedestrian was killed.
RELATED: Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP. The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner.