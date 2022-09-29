Car hits, kills person crossing Shop Road in Columbia, say Troopers

The incident happened a little before 6 a.m. Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road.

Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling south on Shop Road when the SUV struck a person trying to cross the road. The pedestrian was killed.