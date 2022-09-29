x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Car hits, kills person crossing Shop Road in Columbia, say Troopers

The incident happened a little before 6 a.m. Thursday.
.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. 

RELATED: Accident on I-77 kills one person

Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling south on Shop Road when the SUV struck a person trying to cross the road. The pedestrian was killed. 

RELATED: Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.  The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Preparing vulnerable populations for hurricanes

Before You Leave, Check This Out