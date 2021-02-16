x
Person walking down road dies after collision in Richland County

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Feb. 15 around 4:15 p.m. on Leesburg Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Leesburg Rd. Monday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Feb. 15 around 4:15 p.m. on Leesburg Road.

A 2015 Chevrolet was driving westbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway at was struck, according to the report. 

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and died on Feb. 16. 

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

