Highway 5 was shut down just before 8 a.m. Saturday as deputies investigated the accident. The road has reopened as of 9:22 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in an accident on Highway 5 in York County Saturday morning, the York County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The accident happened along Highway 5 near Park Place and Osteen Road in York County early Saturday morning, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation.