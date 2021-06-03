Police seeking person of interest in Columbia motel death

Investigators say the woman pictured was seen at the motel on Sunday and may have information that can help investigators with the case.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in an ongoing investigation after a man was found dead in a Columbia motel over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a Super 8 motel located at 5719 Fairfield Road in north Columbia just before noon on Sunday, May 30 after an employee reported finding an unresponsive man inside one of the rooms. EMS arrived and officially pronounced the man deceased, according to investigators.

Now, police are trying to identify and locate a person of interest.

Investigators say the woman pictured below was seen at the motel on Sunday and may have information that can help investigators with the case.

If you know who the woman may be, where she might be located or have any information about the death, police ask you to contact contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: