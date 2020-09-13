16 hours after the fire at the Bull Street complex off Harden Street began, Columbia Police released a set of surveillance pictures of six people and a red truck.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department says they have identified the persons of interest in relations to the fire at the Babcock Building.

Police saying those people are being interviewed now.

The persons of interest in relation to yesterday's fire at the Babcock Building have been identified & are being interviewed by #ColumbiaPDSC investigators to gather information about the incident. Crimestoppers tips are still needed about the fire. 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/ZKt9g9OoPP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 13, 2020

Almost 16 hours after the fire at the Bull Street complex off Harden Street began, Columbia Police released a set of surveillance pictures of six people and a red truck sought in connection with the incident. The images suggest the six people were in the area at the time of the fire. Police did not call them suspects, but instead said they want to identify and locate the people who they think can aid in the investigation.

Agents from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Columbia Fire Marshal's office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have now joined the investigation into the cause of the fire.