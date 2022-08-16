275 new jobs coming to Orangeburg County thanks to this new company

Pet Supplies Plus is a pet retail company that has 630 stores in 40 states.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A pet supply company is opening up a distribution center in Orangeburg County, a move state leaders say will create 275 new jobs.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce says Pet Supplies Plus will create the facility at the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154.

The company says the new center will be state-of-the-art and will increase distribution capabilities across the Southeast. It's the company's fourth distribution center located in the United States.

Pet Supplies Plus is a pet retail company that has 630 stores in 40 states, including four in the Columbia area.

"The distribution center will create highly desirable logistics jobs, as well as allow for efficient distribution of a wide assortment of pet products to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the region," said Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland in a statement.

Overall the new center represents a $53 million investment in the community. The company was given job development credits by the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.